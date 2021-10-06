Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) to Sell

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immutep Limited is a biotechnology company. It engaged in developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of eftilagimod alpha, IMP731, IMP701 and IMP761 which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in Europe, Australia and the U.S. Immutep Limited, formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd, is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Immutep in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ IMMP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,302. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Immutep has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $321.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Immutep by 1,145.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the first quarter valued at $698,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the second quarter valued at $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immutep by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the first quarter worth about $6,140,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

