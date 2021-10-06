Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,459. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.