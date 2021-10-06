Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,459. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

