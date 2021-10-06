Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from continual expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements. Notably, it continues to focus on franchising as it intends to facilitate ROE expansion and earnings growth over the long term. Also, focus on loyalty program bode well. Meanwhile, the company’s Ascend portfolio has been doing solid business. The brand has been well received on account of smart conversion opportunities. Going forward, the company continues to focus on expansion strategies, enhancement of the mid-scale brand as well as transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands to drive growth in the upcoming periods. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s potential.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.63.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.15. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.48. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

