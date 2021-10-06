Gregory (Greg) Dooley Purchases 171,428 Shares of DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) insider Gregory (Greg) Dooley purchased 171,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,828.53 ($8,448.95).

The company has a current ratio of 59.23, a quick ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DigitalX Company Profile

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain application development and digital asset management services in Australia. It operates through Blockchain Consulting and Asset Management segments. The Blockchain Consulting segment offers consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

