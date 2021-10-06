The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,283,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HFWA traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,010. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

