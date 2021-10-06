Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 2,104.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 129,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 124,006 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 12.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 108.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Life Storage by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.33. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,231. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.