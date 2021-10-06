Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,673. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.