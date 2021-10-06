Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 16,739 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10.

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $1,670,117.94.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $946,088.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. 2,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

