Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells 24,363 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Sean Maduck sold 637 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $12,740.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,753. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

