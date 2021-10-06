Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Sells $388,550.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KAI traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.88. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.36. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

