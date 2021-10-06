Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Holdings Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,046. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

