626 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,894,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA stock traded down $22.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $837.27. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $849.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $841.05. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.19 and a 1-year high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.