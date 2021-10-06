MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,825. The company has a market cap of $487.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

