162,100 Shares in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.38% of Minerva Neurosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 122,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NERV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

