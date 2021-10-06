Shell Asset Management Co. Has $561,000 Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FCN traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.62. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.