Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. 4,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,406. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.