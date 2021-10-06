Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $52,568.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,982 shares of company stock valued at $29,908,188. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

CTLT stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.79. 4,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

