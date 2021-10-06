Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 69,100 Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 268,154 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:FVE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,392. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 million, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.90. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.74 million. Five Star Senior Living had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.