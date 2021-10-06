Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton stock remained flat at $$30.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The Bank of Princeton Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

