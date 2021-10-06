Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 269,400 Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 269,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Exicure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XCUR remained flat at $$1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.82. Exicure, Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

XCUR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

