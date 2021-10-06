AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

