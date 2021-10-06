Bank of America Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Neutral

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

FMC stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 715,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

