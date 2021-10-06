Morgan Stanley Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $47.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. 577,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,392,191. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

