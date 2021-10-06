Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.80 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

VALE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 569,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,512,469. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

