Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBGPY. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 3,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

