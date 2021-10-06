BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

