Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,174 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE RPAI traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 151.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.