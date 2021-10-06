Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,377 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,989. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

