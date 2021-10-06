Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Delek US stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 6,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

