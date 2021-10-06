Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after buying an additional 456,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $8,628,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 952.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 69,599 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.36. 1,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,845. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.39 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.45.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

