Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 7,600 TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

TFII stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.76. 865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

