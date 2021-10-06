Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. 2,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $82.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.