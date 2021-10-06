American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in American States Water by 43.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. 467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About American States Water

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.