Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

