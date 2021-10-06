Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 4,303 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.98. 723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

