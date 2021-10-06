Ergoteles LLC Invests $428,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after acquiring an additional 473,337 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 54,036 shares during the period.

Shares of PRO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. 674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,950. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

