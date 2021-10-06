Ergoteles LLC Invests $417,000 in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 40.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,739. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

