Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

