Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Head-To-Head Survey

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Realogy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Realogy 3.94% 23.93% 6.18%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Realogy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A Realogy 1 1 3 0 2.40

Realogy has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.38%. Given Realogy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Realogy is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Realogy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Realogy $6.22 billion 0.33 -$360.00 million $2.01 8.89

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Realogy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Realogy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Realogy beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates residential real estate brokerage business in the U.S. primarily under the Coldwell Banker Corcoran and Sotheby’s International Realty brand names. The Realogy Title Group segment assists in closing of real estate transactions by providing full-service title and settlement services to customers, real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations and financial institutions with many of these services provided in connection with the Company’s real estate brokerage. The Realogy Leads Group segment consists of affinity programs (both company- and client-directed) as

