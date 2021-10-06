Xponance Inc. Sells 4,032 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRCY. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

