Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. 460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 12.9% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

