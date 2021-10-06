Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $1,014,860.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,014,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $519,010.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00.

LBRT stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 16,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

