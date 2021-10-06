Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,398 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,551,000 after buying an additional 134,198 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,415. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

