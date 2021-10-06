City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

CIO stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,612. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 11.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.