FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie Sells 3,049 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FDS traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $395.00. 1,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,583. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $404.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

