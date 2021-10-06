FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie Sells 3,049 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FDS traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $395.00. 1,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,583. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $404.60.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.