Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sivan Whiteley Sells 7,023 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.51.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.26.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

