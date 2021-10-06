Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Stephen S. Pang Sells 225,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HYLN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.