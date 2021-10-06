PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

RCS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,231. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

