John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 29th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

