Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of GFED stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $105.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

